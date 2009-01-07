Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Working Party of Senior Budget Officials, this journal provides insights on leading edge institutional arrangements, systems, and instruments for the effective and efficient allocation and management of resources in the public sector. This issue includes articles on budgeting in Portugal, reforming fiscal institutions, budgeting in Greece, and the political economy of fiscal reform in Central and Eastern Europe.
OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2008 Issue 3
