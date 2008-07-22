Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Working Party of Senior Budget Officials, this journal provides insights on leading edge institutional arrangements, systems, and instruments for the effective and efficient allocation and management of resources in the public sector. This issue includes articles on the Dutch fiscal framework; performance budgeting in Sweden, the United States, and the United Kingdom; and the new accounting model of the Swiss Confederation.
OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2008 Issue 1
