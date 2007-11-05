Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Working Party of Senior Budget Officials, this journal provides insights on leading edge institutional arrangements, systems, and instruments for the effective and efficient allocation and management of resources in the public sector. This issue includes articles on budgeting in Turkey, structural balance policy in Chile, integrating current and development budgets, performance budgeting and accrual budgeting, and engaging the public in national budgeting.
OECD Journal on Budgeting, Volume 2007 Issue 2
OECD Journal on Budgeting