- Budgeting in Hungary by Dirk-Jan Kraan, Daniel Bergvall, Ian Hawkesworth and Philipp Krause

- Competitiveness and Modernisation of Public Finances: Selecting an Action Scenario in Hungary following EU Accession by Árpád Kovács

- The Medium-term Fiscal Framework in Sweden by Gösta Ljungman

- Fiscal Rules for Subnational Governments: Can They Promote Fiscal Discipline? by Teresa Ter-Minassian

- Allocation of Taxing Powers by David King