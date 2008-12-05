Published four times a year, OECD Journal: General Papers presents a collection of quality articles on a range of subjects not covered in other OECD journals, from the latest OECD research on macroeconomics and economic policies, to work in areas as varied as employment. This issue includes articles on articles on waste generation and recycling, personal transport choice, residential energy, food choice, and water use.
OECD Journal: General Papers, Volume 2008 Issue 2
OECD Journal: General Papers