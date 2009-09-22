OECD Journal: General Papers, Volume 2009 Issue 2

Published four times a year, OECD Journal: General Papers presents a collection of quality articles on a range of subjects not covered in other OECD journals, from the latest OECD research on macroeconomics and economic policies, to work in areas as varied as employment, education, environment, trade, science and technology, development and taxation. This issue focuses on promoting commercial agriculture in Africa and includes articles on commercial agriculture in Ghana, Mali, Senegal, Tanzania, and Zambia.