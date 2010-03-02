OECD Journal: General Papers, Volume 2009 Issue 4

Published four times a year, OECD Journal: General Papers presents a collection of quality articles on a range of subjects not covered in other OECD journals, from the latest OECD research on macroeconomics and economic policies, to work in areas as varied as employment, education, environment, trade, science and technology, development and taxation. This issue includes articles on Chinese and South-East Asian migration, South Asian migration, migration to and from Russia and Southeast Europe, migration trends in North Africa, migration in West Africa, and migration in Latin America.