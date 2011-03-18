OECD's twice yearly journa on financial markets. This issue includes article on European sovereign debt, sovereign debt challenges for banking systems and bond markets, system financial crises, risks in financial group structures, the sovereign borrowing outlook, the public debt management perspective on proposals for restrictions on short selling of sovereign debt, assessing risks to retirement income from defined contribution pensions and the second corporate governance wave in the Middle East and North Africa.
OECD Journal: Financial Market Trends, Volume 2010 Issue 2
OECD Journal: Financial Market Trends