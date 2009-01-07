OECD Journal: Financial Market Trends, Volume 2008 Issue 2

Financial Market Trends is OECD’s twice-yearly journal providing you with timely analyses and statistics on financial matters of topical interest and longer-term developments in specific financial sectors. It appears twice a year, with each issue providing a brief update of trends and prospects in the international and major domestic financial markets. This issue focuses on the financial crisis and on pension challenges.
