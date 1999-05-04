OECD Journal of Competition Law and Policy

Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Committee on Competition Law and Policy, this journal provides insight into the thinking of competition law enforcers while focusing on the practical application of competition law and policy. This issue includes articles on the Asian and Russian economic crises, competition policy and international rules, competition policy in the Netherlands, the failing firm defence, and film distribution.
Volume 1 Issue 2
OECD Journal: Competition Law and Policy