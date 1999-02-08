Drawing on the best of the recent work of the OECD Committee on Competition Law and Policy, this journal provides insight into the thinking of competition law enforcers while focusing on the practical application of competition law and policy. This issue includes articles on competition law and policy in the United States, competition law in the courts, the role of economics in competition cases, judicial review and enforcement of competition cases, and competition in railroads.
OECD Journal of Competition Law and Policy
Volume 1 Issue 1
OECD Journal: Competition Law and Policy