OECD Insurance Statistics 2016

This annual publication shows official insurance statistics for all OECD countries including data on premiums collected, claims, and commissions by type of insurance; investments by type of investment; and numbers of companies and employees. The data, which are standardised as far as possible, are broken down under numerous sub-headings, and a series of indicators makes the characteristics of the national markets more readily comprehensible.

This publication also includes an analytical chapter highlighting the underlying reasons for the trends notably in gross premium growth, and claims developments between 2014 and 2015 in the OECD and selected non-OECD economies from Africa, Asia, Europe and Latin America.