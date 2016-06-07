This annual publication provides major official insurance statistics. The reader will find information on the diverse activities of this industry and on international insurance market trends. The data, which are standardised as far as possible, are broken down under numerous sub-headings, and a series of indicators makes the characteristics of the national markets more readily comprehensible.
OECD Insurance Statistics 2015
Report
OECD Insurance Statistics
Abstract
