OECD Insurance Statistics 2013

This annual publication provides major official insurance statistics for all OECD countries, selected economies in Asia, Africa and for the first time countries belonging to the Association of Latin American Insurance Supervisors (ASSAL). It includes information on the diverse activities of the industry and on international insurance market trends. An analytical chapter including data from OECD members and selected additional economies highlights the underlying reasons for the trends in gross premium growth and claims developments between 2011 and 2012, and presents key performance indicators. The data, which are standardised as far as possible, are broken down under numerous sub-headings, and a series of indicators makes the characteristics of the national markets more readily comprehensible. This publication is an essential tool for civil servants, professionals and academics working in the insurance field.