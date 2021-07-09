Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Implementation Handbook for Quality Infrastructure Investment

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/479131b2-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), OECD Implementation Handbook for Quality Infrastructure Investment, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/479131b2-en.
Go to top