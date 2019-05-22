Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Guidelines on Anti-Corruption and Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises

Implementation Guide
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7f7f9fb4-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), OECD Guidelines on Anti-Corruption and Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises: Implementation Guide, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7f7f9fb4-en.
Go to top