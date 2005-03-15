OECD Factbook 2005 is the first edition of a comprehensive and dynamic new statistical annual from the OECD. More than 100 indicators cover such areas as the economy, agriculture, education, energy, environment, foreign aid, health and quality of life, industry, information and communications, population/labour force, trade and investment, taxation, public expenditure and debt, and R&D. Data are provided for all OECD member countries, and in some cases, for selected non-member countries as well. Time series provided are variable according to the nature of the indicator, but in most cases provide coverage from 1990 onwards and in many cases have data for selected years going back as far as 1960.

For each indicator, there is a two-page spread. The page on the left is textual and includes a short introductory text followed by a detailed definition of the indicator, comments on comparability of the data, an assessment of long-term trends related to the indicator, and a listing of documentation available that provides further information on the indicator. The page on the right contains the data table with a StatLink along with a graphic which provides – at a glance – the key message provided by the data. For some indicators, there are supplementary tables.