OECD Factbook 2007 is the third edition of a comprehensive and dynamic statistical annual from the OECD. More than 100 indicators cover a wide range of areas: economy, agriculture, education, energy, environment, foreign aid, health and quality of life, industry, information and communications, population/labour force, trade and investment, taxation, public expenditure and R&D. Data are provided for all OECD member countries with area totals, and for selected non-member economies. The 2007 edition includes a special focus on migration data.

For each indicator, there is a two-page spread. The page on the left is textual and includes a short introductory text followed by a detailed definition of the indicator, comments on comparability of the data, an assessment of long-term trends related to the indicator, and a list of references for further information on the indicator. The page on the right contains a table and a graph providing - at a glance - the key message conveyed by the data. A dynamic link (StatLink) is provided for each table, which directs the user to a web page where the corresponding data are available in Excel® format.