OECD Factbook 2010 is the sixth edition of a comprehensive and dynamic statistical annual from the OECD. More than 100 indicators cover a wide range of areas: population, economic production, foreign trade and investment, energy, labour force, information and communications, public finances, innovation, the environment, foreign aid, agriculture, taxation, education, health and quality of life. This year, the OECD Factbook features a focus chapter on the crisis and beyond.

Data are provided for all OECD member countries with area totals, and in some cases, for selected non-member economies. For each indicator, there is a two-page spread. A text page includes a short introduction followed by a detailed definition of the indicator, comments on comparability of the data, an assessment of long-term trends related to the indicator, and a list of references for further information on the indicator. The next page contains a table and a chart providing - at a glance - the key message conveyed by the data. A dynamic link (StatLink) is provided for each table and chart directing the user to a web page where the corresponding data are available in Excel® format. OECD Factbook 2010 is a key reference tool for everyone working on economic and policy issues.