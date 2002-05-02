This 2002 edition of OECD's periodic economic reviews for New Zealand examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features on public spending and raising output growth.
OECD Economic Surveys: New Zealand 2002
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: New Zealand
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
6 May 2024
-
31 January 2022
-
24 June 2019
-
15 June 2017
-
9 June 2015
-
4 June 2013
-
27 April 2011
-
16 April 2009
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
6 May 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-
28 November 2023