OECD's 1989 Economic Survey of New Zealand examines the reorientation of economic policies, promoting a more efficient private sector, reforming the public sector and reducing macroeconomic imbalances before drawing a series of conclusions.
OECD Economic Surveys: New Zealand 1989
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: New Zealand
Abstract
