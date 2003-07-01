This 2003 edition of OECD's periodic review of Italy's economy examines recent economic developments, policies and prospects and includes special features on fiscal policy issues and on product market competition and economic performance.
OECD Economic Surveys: Italy 2003
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: Italy
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
22 January 2024
-
6 September 2021
-
1 April 2019
-
15 February 2017
-
19 February 2015
-
2 May 2013
-
9 May 2011
-
17 June 2009
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
Working paper27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024