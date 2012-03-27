OECD's 2012 Economic Survey of the European Union examines recent economic developments, policy, and prospects, the single market, and mobility and migration in Europe.
OECD Economic Surveys: European Union 2012
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: European Union
Abstract
