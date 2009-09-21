The 2009 edition of OECD's periodic economic review of the European Union. This edition includes chapters covering policies to overcome the crisis, strengthening research and innovation, deepening the single market, energy policy and the transition to a low-carbon economy, and further opening the European market to the rest of the world.
OECD Economic Surveys: European Union 2009
Report
OECD Economic Surveys: European Union
Abstract
