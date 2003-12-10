OECD Economic Studies is the twice-yearly journal of the OECD Economics Department. Most of the articles presented are in the area of applied economic and statistical analysis, generally with an international or cross-country dimension. This issue includes articles on the influence of policies on trade and FDI; restrictions on inward FDI; private saving rates; fiscal relations across levels of government; and tariff bindings, unused protection and agricultural trade liberalisation.
OECD Economic Studies, Volume 2003 Issue 1
