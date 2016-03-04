The OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) conducts periodic reviews of the individual development co-operation efforts of DAC members. The policies and programmes of each member are critically examined approximately once every five years. DAC peer reviews assess the performance of a given member, not just that of its development co-operation agency, and examine both policy and implementation. They take an integrated, system-wide perspective on the development co-operation and humanitarian assistance activities of the member under review.
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: Spain 2016
Report
OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
21 May 2024
-
8 December 2023
-
2 November 2023
-
2 October 2023
-
5 June 2023
-
11 May 2023
-
23 February 2023
-
11 November 2022
Related publications
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
15 December 2023