OECD Development Co-operation Peer Reviews: European Union 2018

The OECD's Development Assistance Committee (DAC) conducts periodic reviews of the individual development co-operation efforts of DAC members. The policies and programmes of each DAC member are critically examined approximately once every five years. DAC peer reviews assess the performance of a given member, not just that of its development co-operation agency, and examine both policy and implementation. They take an integrated, system-wide perspective on the development co-operation and humanitarian assistance activities of the member under review.

Among other issues, this review looks at how the European Union has shown leadership in forging global agreements on sustainable development and climate change, and suggests the enhancement of a whole of EU approach in focusing on poverty reduction and countries that are most in need.