OECD case study of Norway’s digital science and innovation policy and governance landscape

This report describes Norway’s landscape for Digital Science and Innovation Policy (DSIP) - the overarching framework through which governments make intensive use of digital technologies and data resources to support the formulation, delivery and administration of STI policy. The report describes how Norway’s DSIP landscape is shaped by its broader digital government framework and agenda, introduces the main actors in the DSIP system and discusses their main features in relation to their key objectives and the generic purposes of DSIP approaches. Special attention is paid to the role of STI statistics. It concludes by drawing out key findings and potential implications to help the Norwegian government identify opportunities that promote the system’s further development in line with its strategic objectives. This study also provides an indication of the potential opportunities and challenges that other countries might face when developing, implementing and maintaining digital systems for STI policy and administration.