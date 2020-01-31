Italy has in recent years undertaken important structural reforms to improve the financial health of the corporate sector and to strengthen capital markets as a complementary source for corporate financing. Drawing on the strengths of Italian corporations and experiences from important global developments in capital markets, the OECD Capital Market Review of Italy offers policy recommendations to improve the institutional and regulatory framework in a way that will give Italian business better access to funding and households more opportunities to diversify their savings.
OECD Capital Market Review of Italy 2020
Creating Growth Opportunities for Italian Companies and Savers