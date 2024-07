Website: Zmudri

The organisation has created a series of short and engaging video courses covering the entire process of job search from deciding about career path through writing a CV to signing first job contract. Videos are 5-10 minutes in duration and are designed to present the topic in a concise and entertaining way.

Courses include topics such as:

Deciding about my future career and how to choose what to do after high school

Where can I search for a job

How to write a CV

How to write a cover letter

How to prepare for an interview

How to prepare for an online interview

Basics of labour law (types of contracts, taxes, what to avoid, etc.)

First day at job: What (not) to do

How freelancing works

Working abroad? Be careful about this!

Volunteering

In addition to video courses, Zmudri also creates quizzes and methodological materials with guides about learning activities which could be implemented during either online or offline classes.

Teachers use materials in various forms:

1. Students watch video courses in the classroom (either through projector or personal computer). Subsequently, they discuss relevant topics with teachers. 2. Flipped classroom model: Students watch video courses in their own pace, filling out quizzes as a part of their homework. During classes, teachers discuss relevant issues mentioned in video courses or implement activities suggested in methodological materials. 3. The Zmudri team strives to visit some schools personally where they teach with their materials and apply activities suggested in the methodological materials. This is a unique possibility for the team to observe the implications of their learning content.

Some of video courses along with other materials can be found here:

https://zmudri.sk/seria/seria-hladanie-prace/