YOUTHShare: Online Guidance Platform

Website: Sharing Economy e-Platform and eLearning platform

The primary goal of YOUTHShare's digital tools is to improve youth employment prospects by encouraging virtual career development and skills improvement in the realm of the Social and Sharing Economy (SSE). This SSE is an internet-driven economic model centred around the exchange of goods and services facilitated by online shopping, mobile apps, location-based services, and other technological platforms across various industries. It involves individuals participating in both compensated and uncompensated transactions and covers various aspects such as the sharing of residences, vehicles, personal talents, and more. This collaborative system not only reduces service costs but also fosters a sense of trust among all participants.

The Sharing Economy e-Platform is a hub for social enterprises, professionals, and stakeholders. It offers:

e-mentoring, career coaching, and networking to connect young individuals with mentors.

an online co-working space matching tool to help identify job opportunities.

Key Account Managers (KAMs) from Transnational Employment Centres (TEC) who collaborate with schools and education stakeholders to recruit students. They offer information sessions to upper secondary students and educators about YOUTHShare digital resources, SSE sector trends in youth career development and the importance of social and emotional skills. These briefing sessions can be integrated into career education programmes, fairs, workplace visits, and other activities to familiarise students with the world of work.

YOUTHShare’s eLearning platform, is a platform that offers a 120-hour training package in areas like agri-food, tourism, and the circular economy, guidance to transform business ideas into reality and pathways to employability in the Mediterranean European Economic Area (EEA). The eLearning platform facilitates coaching, internships, and skill development, leading to a certificate of completion.

The YOUTHShare Employment Centres are located in Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Spain. They provide virtual information sessions and career counselling, using virtual tools such as Viber, Zoom, and Skype. They aim to engage and inform youth about innovative job opportunities, foster partnerships with local stakeholders and employers to identify and attract new participants, and work with educational staff to implement workshops and training sessions for their students using YOUTHShare tools. These information sessions can be part of vocational guidance and career education programs and actions, workplace visits and other experiential activities to help students and young people better understand the working world. The programme is designed to support both vulnerable school students at risk of poor outcomes and young people who have dropped out of school and are Not in Education Employment or Training (NEET).