Xcelence: Online career guidance platform

Xcelence allows Spanish schools to work under an international quality framework adapted to their needs. In a country where educational guidance is overloaded (with a counsellor: student ratio of 1:1000, far exceeding the UNESCO recommendations of 1:250), the CEAP role offers a means of extending the concern for academic and professional development to the entire teaching staff. Any teacher can be a CEAP and become the promoter of career guidance activities at their school. The main tasks of the CEAP are strategic planning, improvement assessment and implementation, communication and connection with the labour market. Within the self-evaluation platform, the school can develop effective and efficient action plans, based on the analysis of its own performance and inspired by the examples of other schools.

The 10 keys (benchmarks) that schools must achieve in order to have a quality guidance system are:

1. An integrated system of academic and professional guidance as a strategic element. 2. Strategic and operational co-ordination. 3. Adaptation to the needs of the students. 4. Personal guidance. 5. Families as active agents. 6. Link between school subjects and professional fields. 7. Meetings with alumni and professionals. 8. Experiences in work contexts. 9. Use of labour market information. 10. Preparation for transition to post-compulsory education pathways.

According to the latest Xcelence research study (available here), the areas of improvement are: the use of labour market information (key 9, where only 18.1% of the standards are met), experiences in work contexts (key 8, 24.4% compliance) and meetings with former students and professionals (key 7, 30.7%). Attending student’s needs and preparing for post-secondary education programs are the best performing areas.

Xcelence provides more inclusive guidance and contributes to the vocational development of students, especially those at risk of early school dropout or school failure. For this purpose, Xcelence exists within the project XEQI.es (Xcelence-Escuelas que Inspiran). Find out more.