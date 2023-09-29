Utdanning.no is the Norwegian government website for career, labour market and education information. The aim of the site is to provide students (age 14 and older) with all relevant information for making an informed choice of education. It includes information about occupations as well as a searchable database of all approved formal education programmes. There is also a tool that helps vocational students find apprenticeships.
Utdanning Norway: Career Portal
Abstract
Resource overview
Website: Utdanning
The website offers several digital tools for understanding the Norwegian educational system, admission, and labour market prospect for candidates, including:
Occupation descriptions - Web pages with the information on the 600 most common occupations, including what education is needed to be qualified for this occupation, wage statistics, national level labour market information (LMI), personal skills required, and list of companies with employees in this profession in each municipality. Quality assurance for the occupation descriptions is provided by business associations and trade unions. LMI is imported from Statistics Norway and Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration’s registers.
Searchable database of all approved formal education programmes. Similar educational programmes offered by different learning providers are listed on 350 pages by educational category.
Grade Calculator – A self-assessment tool which answers some of the following questions: ‘Based on last year’s grade requirements: what programme can I likely apply to with my current grades, or probable future grades?’ ‘Which subjects do I need from upper secondary school to study, for example, medicine or engineering?’
Find Apprenticeship - A tool which targets vocational students, teachers, and supervision personnel. This tool makes it possible for a student who is studying to become, for instance, an electrician, to find apprenticeships. It also allows a teacher/supervision personnel to get an overview of which companies in the preferred field have electricians employed, and how many, or how many people work in a specific company, which company certifications the company has obtained, and whether they are approved as a company for apprenticeship (and whether they could be approved).
Job Compass - A self-assessment tool that lets a student explore occupations by their personal interests. A sample question for example is, “are you interested in technology or humans?” The tool lists relevant occupations based on what interests you choose.
Description of technology
The Utdanning.no website provides various online tools including online self-assessments and many 1–2-minute video interviews of people talking about their professions filmed in their workplaces, working in an array of occupations. Users can also compare different occupations and education pathways in terms of content and how they relate to labour market outcomes by using the comparison tool.
How the resource makes career guidance more effective, efficient and/or equitable for students
The goal of the website is to provide comprehensive information to students necessary for making an informed choice of career. Through the resource, higher quality and more current information can be made available to all students regardless of where they live.
Challenges or potential barriers to use
The resource is only available in Norwegian. Internet access is also needed to utilize the resource. This may be a limitation for individuals in areas with poor connectivity or those who lack access to the internet.
The resource is free of charge.
Support for users
Users do not require support to use the resource.
Utdanning.no offers webinars and screencast for users who use the resource as a professional tool (e.g. career advisors and teachers).
Further advice for users
Each webpage on Utdanning.no contains a form where users can start a chat with professional career advisors for free if they do not find answers to their problems.
Additional details
|
Has the resource been…
|
Yes or No?
|
Description
|
Link
|
…informed by research?
|
Yes
|
Utdanning.no uses quantitative user surveys, user testing in lab environment, and web statistics continuously in order to enhance our services.
|
…funded by government?
|
Yes
|
Utdanning.no has been the Norwegian government's web site for education and career information since 2004.
|
…recognized by peers?
|
Yes
|
The Grade Calculator (Karakterkalkulator) was among the top tree IT-projects nominated by the Agency for Public Management and eGovernment for the prize “Digital success story of 2014”.
|
…evaluated?
|
Yes
|
Individual tools like Find apprenticeships (Finn lærebedrift) and dimensjonering.no has been evaluated. Every (other) year, we conduct user surveys.
Career counsellors provide weekly feedback.
This resource is government supported.
Disclaimer: This content is provided by the submitting organisation.
Related content
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
Case study20 February 2024