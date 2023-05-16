Tiggbee: Video career talks

Website: Tiggbee

Teachers and students can login using popular Single Sign-On (SSO) authentication schemes such as ‘Clever SSO’, 'ClassLink SSO', Google SSO or directly through the Tiggbee website. Each week new individuals representing a different job in a different industry are featured.

The 5-minute professionally produced video Events are released every week and are available to participate in throughout the week. Secondary teachers assign their students to participate by viewing the Event, upvoting questions that they would like to see the speaker respond to, commenting, reviewing, completing worksheets, and submitting questions back to the presenter. Primary teachers watch the Event with their students while upvoting and submitting comments on behalf of their students.

Additionally, schools can create their own local Events whereby local employers have the opportunity to create their own Tiggbee style videos which can then be shared across a local school district.

The following week, response videos from the presenters become available to view. Each week a new video Event and a response video are available.

Teachers and school district administrators use Tiggbee reports to track aspects of career guidance engagement by student, teacher, school, and district. Teachers can receive information on which videos students have viewed and whether they interacted by asking questions or upvoting.

Watch Tiggbee in action: https://vimeo.com/tiggbee/sizzle