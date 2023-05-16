The Ponder Program: Career development framework

The Ponder Program reduces workload and gives schools a ready-made career education programme that slots into existing structures, which is the first part of the puzzle, but it also fosters career conversations which OECD analysis shows are linked with better employment outcomes: https://www.oecd-ilibrary.org/education/career-conversations_15b83760-en. This is where the 'good stuff' happens. Students and teachers are engaging together in a familiar environment and sparking conversations about careers which would not normally have taken place. Teachers are supported with the resources and information they need to feel confident holding positive career conversations, and the programme makes the most of the influential role teachers already play in the lives of their students.

Career education and guidance within a school environment is often limited by the available resources, and many schools employ limited staff or no staff with training in offering career support, which is where Ponder can assist. Schools may not have the funding to employ specialist staff or may be unable to source them. Ponder can be delivered by non-career experts such as wellbeing staff, heads of year levels, or physical education staff at a very low cost to the school in an efficient manner – that way, the school’s staff are not spending time creating educational resources, but instead can focus on fostering positive career conversations.

As the programme is digital and delivered online, schools do not need to source in-person career educators or professional development, which can be particularly problematic for regional and remote schools. Ponder therefore provides an equitable and accessible solution for all schools, regardless of location or budget.

Ponder also ‘slots in’ with other career education programmes, and it supports the continuation of learning on a regular basis as the units are designed to be delivered in regular, short modules (standard use is between 10 and 20 minutes, once a week). This can enhance the impact of other interventions, including one-on-one career guidance, making them more efficient.