Speakers for Schools: Broadcasts (career talks)

The broadcasts have reached thousands of young people since their launch in 2020 as a response to the covid-19 pandemic. Speakers for Schools uses Microsoft Teams live events to run broadcasts which are webinar style online events such as interview format talks, talks with Q&A and panels from our network of high profile speakers.

Broadcasts are typically between 45mins and 1hour are hosted by a member of the Speakers for Schools team and always include a moderated Q&A. Multiple schools joining broadcasts. They are always encouraged to submit questions both before and during the event. Guidance for speakers is provided on how to structure a talk and connect effectively with the audience of young people. Some guidance to schools is provided on how to get the most value out of the speaker’s talk and broadcasts often take place to coincide with national campaigns such as National Careers Week, International Women’s Day and Black History Month. Recordings of broadcasts are then added to the Speakers for Schools library as a resource: https://www.speakersforschools.org/inspiration/vtalks/vtalks-video-library/.

To date, Speakers for Schools broadcasts have reached over 150,000 young people.