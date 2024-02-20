Spark Resources: Virtual, curriculum-integrated career talks

Website: Spark Resources

A video demonstrating the resource is available here.

Spark was created so that teachers and schools can easily find and use videos featuring working people talking about their jobs in career-related lessons or whole school assemblies. The video resources give students a chance to understand different careers, the profile of people who work in those careers and how school subjects relate to the occupation. The videos are designed to provide authentic insights and allow students to see professionals in a wide range of occupations. Most of the resources are aimed at primary or lower-secondary school students. In addition to this, the videos can be accessed by a keyword or curriculum-linked search. This means that teachers can link them to lessons and students can look up and explore areas of interest.

Additional resources include interactive maps (example linked here), 'Guess Who?' style video games (example linked here), and lesson starters presented by professionals in relevant fields. For instance, when learning about plant growth, a farmer might present a challenge to children to successfully grow plants.