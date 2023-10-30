Singularity Experts: Online career guidance platform

Website: Singularity Experts

Singularity Experts offers tailored recommendations for future careers and academic paths with a strong emphasis on employability. It serves as a valuable resource for young individuals who are grappling with career and educational choices amid the rapidly evolving technological landscape, which often creates a disconnect between traditional education and the demands of the job market.

The core strength of Singularity Experts lies in its ability to leverage artificial intelligence, which considers a comprehensive set of 50 individual dimensions and aligns them with over 3000 prospective jobs of the future. Through a sophisticated algorithm, it establishes meaningful connections among these variables, effectively pinpointing the most optimal career options for each unique profile. As a result, the recommendations provided are not only highly personalized but also inherently linked to roles and educational pathways that boast significant employability prospects.

The platform employs a “Single Profile Model” that evaluates not only traditional capacities such as cognitive skills but also the evolving competencies essential for future job roles, including computational thinking. This analysis revolves around what users can do, what they know, and what they aspire to achieve.

Singularity Experts exclusively focuses on jobs and training programs characterized by high employability. Its extensive catalogue encompasses over 3000 future-oriented professions and the associated educational routes. While some of these job titles might not be familiar, they are all currently in existence and offer promising career prospects.