Route To Employment: Enabling transitions into work

Route to Employment is an educational game that was created as part of the Vocational, Career and Polytechnic Education in MSK II (OKAP II) project to enable students to make better career decisions and help them to get a job after secondary education.

Students visit a website to learn about writing a CV, searching for a job, preparing for the interview process, signing an employment contract and the basics of labour law. Individual modules can be played independently as part of so-called "mini-games" or as a complete game.