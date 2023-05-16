REACH+ Career and College Preparation Programme

REACH+ facilitates the effective communication between guidance practitioners, the wider school community and other key stakeholders including parents and students from 1st year (age 12) to 6th year (age 18). This communication is made possible through the bespoke school Guidance Counselling Website which is an integral part of the programme and links directly to the main school website. This service allows the Guidance Counsellor to communicate directly with all year groups, parents, and the wider school community from the comfort of their own desk. Key notices and events can be posted here on the School Notice Board and articles and files can be shared. Examples of this service in action can be seen in many schools across the country such as – Blessington Community College | Guidance & Counselling Website (careersportal.ie) and Gort Community School | Guidance & Counselling Website (careersportal.ie).

The availability of a workbook option allows the programme to be accessible to all students regardless of internet access. The online version integrates advanced accessibility tools which address a range of language and learning support needs to support all abilities.

Consistent feedback has shown that the REACH+ programme saves Guidance Counsellors/Teachers an enormous amount of time. Guidance Counsellors can view the work of both class groups and individual students directly. They can post notices, share files, or set work or assignments directly from their administration page for year groups, classes, or individual students. From within this Administration Area, a student’s progress over a range of topics can be easily monitored and tracked. One to one guidance appointments can be organised, assignments can be marked, and notices and events can be saved directly into a student’s own Career File. Different reports can be viewed (and printed as required), illustrating whether work has been completed by individual students over the school year or over the 3-year programme. Lesson plans are linked to learning outcomes, statements of learning, career development theory and guidance practice. Activities encourage individual, paired and group engagement, topic feedback and personal learning reflections are also encouraged and documented. The REACH+ programme culminates in a comprehensive student career portfolio. This documents a student’s personal development, research, and their future career plans.

The programme has been designed by and for Guidance Counsellors. Its development is supported by a REACH+ Advisory Group which is made up of Guidance Counsellors working in different school settings and delivering career guidance through both English and Irish, in private schools, community and voluntary schools and in socially disadvantaged schools. This ensures that each development and enhancement to the programme meets the current needs of guidance practice on the ground.