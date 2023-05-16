The REACH+ Career and College Preparation Programme was developed to provide a structured, managed career guidance programme that encourages an evidence-based approach to guidance planning in post primary schools. It lives within the Irish Careers Portal website (https://careersportal.ie/) and uses all of the tools and resources on the website. Students register to the programme with a licence code and Guidance Counsellors have access to a complete suite of resources to help run the programme and view the work their students have done. It supports whole school guidance planning and the delivery of both individual and group guidance. It encourages self-directed learning and the development of career management skills among students. The programme is underpinned by the following framework.
Understanding Myself – using a suite of career self-assessments tools
Exploring Career Pathways – researching opportunities in the world of work and the world education
Managing My Career – developing career management skills
REACH+ culminates in the development of a Student Digital Career Portfolio, built over the 3 years of senior cycle (ages 15/16 – 18/19).
For an overview of the REACH+ programme, visit: https://cc.careersportal.ie/mce/plugins/filemanager/files/Claire/GM4-Resource-REACH.pdf or watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUP_zQGV5kw.