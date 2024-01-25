Proch’Orientation: Online career platform

Proch'Orientation, a digital platform developed by the Hauts-de-France Region, serves as a valuable resource for students and their families to explore diverse career options and training opportunities. This initiative aligns with the collaborative efforts between the Region and academic authorities aiming to empower students to make informed decisions about their careers.

The platform provides information on career and training opportunities. It streamlines the process for schools to engage with a diverse array of ambassadors, including volunteer professionals, company employees supported by skills sponsorship, training specialists, apprentices, and alumni. These ambassadors willingly share their individual career paths, offering insights into the training they have experienced or provide, and offering perspectives on their fields during classroom career talks.

Proch'Orientation offers a career discovery agreement designed for students seeking work placements during school holidays. This encourages students to contemplate their future career paths and also enhances their understanding of the professional landscape.