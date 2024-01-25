Proch’Orientation: Online career platform

Website: Proch’Orientation
The main objective of Proch’Orientation is to empower students to make informed and thoughtful decisions regarding their career paths and provide robust support to ensure their successful journey. In addition, the platform strives to ensure that young people acquire a comprehensive understanding of the region's economic opportunities. This initiative aligns with the collaborative efforts between the Region and academic authorities as stipulated in the Law of 5 September 2018 on the freedom to choose one's professional future, it aims to empower students to make informed decisions about their careers.
Teachers, particularly those from lower- and upper-secondary schools, invite Proch’Orientation ambassadors to classroom sessions or various school events, such as open days, career days or career and training information forums. These ambassadors offer students valuable insights into their own career trajectories, professional expertise, and daily work experiences, addressing queries and concerns from the student body.
In the pursuit of enhancing career development and success, teachers initiate projects aligned with professional sectors selected by students through Proch'Orientation calls. They also leverage a plethora of online resources on careers and training, utilizing them as indispensable tools to guide and inspire their students.
To this end, Proch’Orientation offers a suite of online resources:
The website contains advice for students at pivotal educational junctures, comprehensive information on nearly 800 professions and YouTube interviews with professionals offering insights into their career paths, as well as webinars (accessible via a YouTube playlist).
An online matchmaking platform which connects teachers with Proch'Orientation ambassadors, who generously share their perspectives on career paths, roles, sectors of activity, and daily work lives. Teachers can also access resources that make it easier to plan and run events with pupils.
Webinars organised by Proch'Orientation, featuring the participation of career and training ambassadors, to enlighten young people about various professional sectors.
An internship platform enabling students and apprentices to explore careers through internship opportunities during school holidays.