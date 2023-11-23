PeopleHawk: Online career guidance platform

Website: PeopleHawk

Students can join PeopleHawk either as part of a Member School or as an Individual Member.

Member Schools use the platform to support the delivery of employability programmes and manage careers guidance and advice. Each school has a bespoke front-end to establish year groups, classes and cohorts of students based on pathways. Career Advisors have access to each student’s digital career profile, including the results of their assessments. This means Career Advisors can develop and deliver customized learning which meets the unique needs of each student. Schools are further supported by a series of Lesson Plans and Audio Courses which dove-tail with the digital platform. Because the platform is available in the cloud, students are able to learn both inside and outside of formal classes.

Students can sign up to the platform directly, free of charge and complete their EPIC (Explore, Prepare, Inspire Connect) career journey. They can use the AI-backed features to unearth their skills and create high-impact tailored career assets, such as Personal Statements, CVs and Elevator Pitches. The platform’s video app enables students to develop and rehearse answers to interview questions for any job. Students use the platform’s integrated Job Board to share their profile with employers on live opportunities.

For a more comprehensive understanding of PeopleHawk, you can watch this informative video.