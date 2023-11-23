PeopleHawk: Online career guidance platform

PeopleHawk is an AI-powered platform for career mobility that creates a “skills-focused” digital career profile. Students can share this profile with colleges, universities, and employers to accelerate their career outcomes. The platform leverages each student’s unique background (biography, academic record, work experience, etc.), as well as insights from scientifically validated assessments such as personality, cognitive, and transversal skills, to unearth and digitally showcase their career potential. PeopleHawk’s features and tools are framed by an EPIC (Explore, Prepare, Inspire, Connect) career journey, which makes it easy for students to progress in their personal development.
Students can join PeopleHawk either as part of a Member School or as an Individual Member.
Member Schools use the platform to support the delivery of employability programmes and manage careers guidance and advice. Each school has a bespoke front-end to establish year groups, classes and cohorts of students based on pathways. Career Advisors have access to each student’s digital career profile, including the results of their assessments. This means Career Advisors can develop and deliver customized learning which meets the unique needs of each student. Schools are further supported by a series of Lesson Plans and Audio Courses which dove-tail with the digital platform. Because the platform is available in the cloud, students are able to learn both inside and outside of formal classes.
Students can sign up to the platform directly, free of charge and complete their EPIC (Explore, Prepare, Inspire Connect) career journey. They can use the AI-backed features to unearth their skills and create high-impact tailored career assets, such as Personal Statements, CVs and Elevator Pitches. The platform’s video app enables students to develop and rehearse answers to interview questions for any job. Students use the platform’s integrated Job Board to share their profile with employers on live opportunities.
For a more comprehensive understanding of PeopleHawk, you can watch this informative video.
Description of technology
PeopleHawk utilises the following technology:
Artificial Intelligence – the platform’s AI Skills Intelligence Engine and proprietary algorithms help students understand their transversal skills. It then matches them to careers that best suit them, develop tailored career assets such as CVs etc.
Gaming - a set of nine (gamified) cognitive assessments help students practice and test skills like logical reasoning, mental flexibility and working memory. These games mirror how students may be assessed by large corporates in their application processes.
Social Media – when students complete their personality test, they are assigned one of eight personality types. These “personas” are underpinned by artwork and short mission statements, which are then shared by students on social media.
Video Streaming – The video app helps students to prepare an elevator pitch and first-round hiring interviews, which are shared digitally with universities and employers. Peer review feedback can also be recorded by video and included as part of the student career profile.
PeopleHawk is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), is available 24/7 and does not require the school to invest in any additional hardware or software. The platform is accessible via a web browser on mobile, tablet and PC.
How the resource makes career guidance more effective, efficient and/or equitable for students
PeopleHawk helps career guidance become more effective, efficient and equitable by engaging students as they explore their personality traits, work styles and transversal skills, seeing how they match up against ideal candidates for hundreds of leading careers. The gaming approach to assessing cognitive abilities and the video app creates a positive interactive environment where students can monitor their progress, fast-tracking career outcomes. The e-portfolio approach to careers helps students to visually showcase their skills, qualifications, commendations, exhibitions and records of achievement during their early career. Something they typically find challenging.
Schools have access to training resources, including audio courses to ensure optimal use of the platform. Wider benefits for the school include oversight and tracking of student progress, as well as consistent quality of curriculum content delivery.
Many of the platform features are provided free, ensuring equitable access to all students regardless of their school or family circumstances.
Challenges or potential barriers to use
The resource is not free of charge.
Individual students can access most features of PeopleHawk at no cost. However, for schools looking to access additional features, there is an annual fee. Various subscription plans are available to cater to the unique requirements of each school.
Support for users
The PeopleHawk platform offers a user-friendly interface which encourages students to explore careers and their potential, at their own pace. Best results are achieved when teachers have completed the launch training program. To foster an environment of feedback and exchange of best practice, a quarterly user forum exists for ‘lead users’.
Further advice for users
The PeopleHawk platform supports students in their “repeated, mini-circular career journeys” which is a feature of millennials and Gen Z. The platform can be used by students throughout their career, whether they are 14 or 40. PeopleHawk enables students and graduates to research, launch and progress their careers. Once an individual creates their digital career profile, they can update qualifications, experience and awards; they also get a unique QR code that they can share with potential employers.
PeopleHawk also has a distinct “schools” front end for schools to manage and develop their teaching staff, including external recruitment, internal promotions and staff development. The platform is proving to be an invaluable aide to transforming paper-driven manual approaches to efficient digital processes with improved outcomes for users.
Once a school partners with PeopleHawk, their students have access to the platform for life; this enables the school and their alumni to keep connected.
PeopleHawk connects to live jobs board, giving students access to search and directly apply to over 10,000 jobs in the UK and Ireland. The platform also has digital links to universities and their courses and can be easily adapted to connect with other school and employer tools.
Additional details
…informed by research?
Yes
All of PeopleHawk's research has been coordinated, and results analysed by our Lead Scientist, Professor Colin Cooper, a world-renowned psychologist. Professor Cooper devised the multiple-choice IQ tests for the popular BBC ‘Test the Nation' television programme.
The results of Professor Cooper’s work on the scientific validation of PeopleHawk’s assessments are publicly available and are attached for ease of reference.
https://PeopleHawk.com/resources/at-last-a-personality-quiz-thats-backed-by-science/
https://PeopleHawk.com/resources/at-last-a-personality-quiz-thats-backed-by-science/
…funded by government?
…recognized by peers?
…evaluated?
This resource has been endorsed by St Ronan’s College in Lurgan, United Kingdom
Disclaimer: This content is provided by the submitting organisation.
