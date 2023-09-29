National Portal of Lifelong Career Guidance

The resource supports the provision of accessible, effective, impartial, lifelong career education and career development for all students and school career guidance stakeholders. It is free of charge for all and provides access to quality information and guidance to all target groups, especially students who do not have access to face-to-face career guidance due to different circumstances (financial capacity, distant location, available time, care responsibilities, disabilities etc.). The resource is used as a national resource which allows counsellors and other teachers to enhance guidance provision available to students.

The platform also explains to the parents the steps, methods, principles of career guidance and available public and private career guidance services, thus fighting career stereotypes that start inside the family environment. Other tools such as the “Real Game” support the family discussion on career values and aspirations.

Finally, the resource supports the co-operation and co-ordination of career guidance counsellors and stakeholders through the social media of the National Career Guidance Forum “Synergia”.