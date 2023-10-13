MyWayPass: Online career guidance platform

Website: MyWayPass

MyWayPass has been designed to empower students to take part in an online game independently, without the need for adult intervention. However, it has also been crafted to seamlessly integrate into the school’s career guidance and tutoring programmes. For this purpose, a user profile is tailored to tutors and guidance counsellors, granting them access to student reports.

This dynamic tool is narrated by two young video bloggers who share their own vocational journeys. Their personal narratives inspire and engage students, encouraging them to complete activities across five distinct stages, represented as "Planets." These stages are as followed:

1. Get to know yourself (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, Threat (SWOT), questions, lifeline and interview), 2. Dream (encourages a look into the past, present and future self-taking into account the importance of fears in decision making), 3. Explore (set as a labyrinth, these activities serve to navigate through the confusion of decision making), 4. Transform (make a decision), 5. Share (with your family and social environment: final report and CV).

Within the platform, engaging visual graphics transport users into various immersive settings, such as mazes, the enchanting "dreamscape," and the enigmatic "two mirrors" – each metaphorically representing a distinct facet of the career exploration journey. These activities encompass a diverse array of tasks, ranging from completing a comprehensive career questionnaire to exploring educational links, videos, and even crafting a professional CV.

From the very beginning of the journey, students have the opportunity to create their own avatars, allowing for personalisation and self-expression. Upon successfully completing each activity, students earn "medals" that serve as tangible symbols of their progress. Furthermore, as they accomplish tasks, students gain "Light Years," which they can utilize to further personalise and enhance their avatars.

In addition to these interactive elements, students benefit from the guidance and support of a virtual companion named AIMA, who remains by their side throughout the journey. Users can access video and audio content featuring AIMA within each planet and activity, enhancing the overall learning and motivation experience.

For a more in-depth understanding of MyWayPass and its functionalities, we invite you to watch this informative video tutorial: Video Tutorial Link.