Website: MyBlueprint Education Planner

myBlueprint is present in over 360 school boards across Canada and over 7,900 schools. The program is used by various school personnel, most commonly, school counsellors, teachers, and students. The heart of myBlueprint for career and life planning is to focus on a student-centred and inquiry approach. It provides self-directed learning resources to support students in discovering future pathways for success by diving into the four inquiry questions:

● Who am I?

● What are my opportunities?

● Who do I want to become?

● What is my plan for achieving my goals?

myBlueprint includes five different online self-assessments, exploring personality, learning styles and interests. It also allows students to plan their pathways through secondary education towards graduation, helping them to set objectives and action plans and reviewing eligibility for different post-secondary pathways. Students can compare apprenticeships, tertiary programs, and workplace sectors across Canada. Moreover, they can explore occupations and compare information on job outlooks and salary ranges, while using a tool to identify occupations that are a good match for them personally. Furthermore, they can access real-world job ads that relate to interests. Through the system, students can record personal experiences, build resumés, and write cover letters, creating a personal portfolio of career development that can be shared with parents, teachers, or future employers.

Teachers and counsellors use these tools to help students keep track of essential experiences, activities, achievements, and skills. From the Education Planner Student Dashboard, students can trade in points they receive for completing province-specific pathways planning tasks for chances to win prize draws. These prize draws add an element of gamification to pathways planning.