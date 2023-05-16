My Life After School is a website where students can find information about different career paths. It provides practical information about schools, living costs, salaries, and chance of getting a job in the Czech Republic. Also, there is information about work environment, workload and videos showing the different kinds of job. The different jobs in the resource are categorised by alphabetical order, fields of study or work activities.
My Life After School: Enabling transitions into work
Abstract
Resource overview
Website: My Life After School
My Life After School is for free to use. It used in many different subjects within secondary schools - usually in civil studies. The students can work with this resource by themselves. They get the opportunity to explore different occupations. Schools are offered free model lessons from MS PAKT which guide students through the application
Description of technology
The resource works as a normal website. It is free for everyone who has access to internet. There is also a video (in Czech) on YouTube, that can guide users through the application: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsVkaEyU5VM/
How the resource makes career guidance more effective, efficient and/or equitable for students
My Life After School is especially useful because it holds a lot of information regarding guidance counselling in one place. It makes searching for possible career path easier and more accessible. Students can find information about suitable education routes, wages, chances to get a job with every single occupation. The resource also allows students to calculate what their living costs can be expected to be.
Challenges or potential barriers to use
It is only for the Czech Republic. Even though the resource is updated regularly, it is not possible to add information about every single occupation, because it is limited by the availability of statistical data.r.
The resource is free of charge
Support for users
The resource is very self-explanatory. Every student can work with it by themselves. It is best when a teacher explains basic information about labour market before students start going through the app.
Additional details
|
Has the resource been…
|
Yes or No?
|
Description
|
Link
|
…informed by research?
|
Yes
|
All the information is updated every year from sources including the Labour Office, National Project Kompas and statistics of average wages from organisation Trexima.
|
…funded by government?
|
No
|
The resource was financed by Regional Project OKAP, which is financed by European Union. It is also supported by Regional Offices and Labour Offices which use it within career counselling.
|
…recognized by peers?
|
No
|
In 2020, it won a national award for career counselling.
|
…evaluated?
|
No
|
At the end of application, there is a questionary, where users evaluate their satisfaction with resource. At the moment the average score is 4.2 from 5 stars.
This resource is government supported.
Disclaimer: This content is provided by the submitting organisation.
Related content
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
Case study20 February 2024