Métiers 360: Virtual Reality career talks

Website: Métiers360

The resource is usually deployed for the entire school with financial support of local authorities. Teachers set up 5 to 6 workshops throughout the year in line with their plans for students’ pedagogical development. Between 12 and 18 students, typically aged between 13 and 18 attend a session that mixes the use of VR with debates and discussion.

View examples of the VR experience

Workshops are targeting keys skills related to career development including student understanding of self and career aspirations; the ability to describe possible professional environments; the ability to express preferences for a future in work linked to understanding of skills and aspirations; and the importance of enabling students to autonomously undertake further research.

The workshop videos are developed with local authorities and professional organisations. They last around six minutes and include three different professionals filmed in work-related situations, for example using typical equipment and/or interacting with colleagues or customers. Students are encouraged to watch at least two different videos in a session, enabling comparisons between different professions.