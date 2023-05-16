JobIRL’s E-Mentoring Programme

The E-mentoring program is delivered through an online platform and will soon be available on mobile phones via a dedicated web-app. Through the programme, mentors and mentees can communicate directly within a messaging space and use the different online resources. These resources, specific to each type of mentoring that a young person engages in, allow mentors to give assignments to mentees so that they become increasingly autonomous in their career development.
The platform allows each young person to be supported in their career development project regardless of their geographical location. Mentors are trained in the questions related to their mentee's study and career project and how to make use of the platform's different tools. Today, 800 mentors are involved in the programme, and 1,300 young people have already been supported by a mentor. The goal is to reach 2000 mentees in 2023, 2500 in 2024 and 3000 in 2025.