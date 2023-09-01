JobIRL.com Online Platform

Website: JobIRL.com

Workshops are organised by JobIRL teams in partner schools in disadvantaged neighbourhoods or rural areas. Part of the workshops concern the use of the platform by the students. They aim to help them understand the notion of "professional network", to create an account on jobirl.com and to contact professionals in the professions that interest them.

During these workshops, students also discover the site's resources on "jobs of the future" and training courses. It is observed that they are particularly fond of the online quizzes (on cybersecurity, sports jobs, gender diversity in jobs, knowledge of social networks, etc.).

The ninth graders (aged 14-15) are required to complete a one-week internship in a professional environment. During the workshops, these students use the platform to search for and apply for internship offers online: creating an account, writing a message, adding attachments to the message (CV).