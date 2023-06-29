Jexplore: Career exploration in Virtual Reality

Jexplore connects students with the professional world through a diverse range of virtual reality experiences. The solution is designed for secondary school students and is used in a pedagogical context by teachers during workshop hours dedicated to career development.
Jexplore provides 80 immersive work modules across 20 professional sectors and qualification entry points, ranging from national vocational qualifications to PhDs. Through virtual reality, students have the opportunity to gain realistic insights into new work environments, broadening their career interests and aspirations.