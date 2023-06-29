Jexplore: Career exploration in Virtual Reality

Website: Jexplore

Students Video link

Above all, the virtual reality (VR) immersions should be considered as a pedagogical support used by teachers. Beyond the virtual reality experience, workshop frameworks and resources are provided for teaching staff.

The resource is modular and can be adapted according to the age and class of the students involved. Currently around 20 workshop themes are offered based on the needs and objectives of teachers to provide relevant, adapted and evolving content. A variation of these workshops is also planned for special needs classes with adapted content. In addition, around 100 individual pedagogical support resources (profession description, quiz, exercises) allow the teaching staff to create a personalized workshop.

Classes are divided into two groups of 15 students on average. The workshop generally lasts 1 hour and is conducted as follows: